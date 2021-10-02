Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 2 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Saturday held a meeting with party workers in Meerut ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections to be held next year.

BJP's preparations for the Uttar Pradesh elections are progressing in full swing. The meeting was held in the presence of BJP National Secretary (Organisational) BL Santosh among others.

This meeting is being considered very important from the point of view of the Uttar Pradesh elections. About 54 MLAs, 11 MPs, seven Lok Sabha and four Rajya Sabha MPs and 10 MLCs were present in this meeting.

A party representative who was present in the meeting, on the condition of anonymity, said that in this meeting, a clear message has been given to everyone in the party, to meet people on a one-to-one basis.

"We aim to highlight the achievements of the government to as many people as possible. The sugarcane farmers, who are in large numbers in western UP, have to be told that the government has decided to increase the minimum support price by Rs 25 per quintal," he said.

A party leader, after the meeting here, said, "People have to be told that if 12 medical colleges were built in the country in 70 years, then we have taken them to 32. We brought 20 medical colleges into existence here."

Not only this, the party clearly said, "In the coming days, all the MLAs and MPs have to work together. If the MLA feels that the MP can coordinate better in any area for him, then he has to take him along. Hopefully, in this way, elections can be won with such a strong organisation. We have made everyone work together, thereby keeping mutual estrangement away."

This meeting of BJP is considered important for western Uttar Pradesh. Here, a message has been given to everyone that in the coming days, the work of the government and government policies should be taken up on priority in the area. (ANI)

