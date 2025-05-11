Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 11 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party held a 'Tiranga Yatra' in support of the Indian armed forces following Operation Sindoor that struck nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, Leader of Opposition in the State Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and other leaders took part in the Yatra. Karandlaje urged the people to stand united with the country.

"India is fighting terrorism. Pakistan sent terrorists to Pahalgam. Innocent people were killed after being asked about their religion. The Government of India and our jawans retaliated. Today, we have to stand united with the country. A message that we stand united with the country has to be sent across...We stand with the country, with the Government, with the armed forces. We stand with you," Karandlaje told reporters.

"Pakistan is not a trustworthy country. It has proven again and again that it can violate the ceasefire at any time. Pakistan sends terrorists to other countries...They are not exporting any technology, just terrorists. So, the world is against them," she added.

Meanwhile, the BJP Minority Morcha is all set to launch a nationwide campaign titled "Nagrik Tiranga Yatra for National Security" starting today, under the mission "Operation Sindoor".

A virtual meeting was held to finalise preparations, chaired by Jamal Siddiqui, National President of the BJP Minority Morcha. Dushyant Kumar Gautam, BJP National General Secretary and Morcha In-charge, was present at the meeting as the chief guest along with other national and state-level office bearers.

"Operation Sindoor is a patriotic initiative meant to boost the morale of our security forces across the country," said Jamal Siddiqui. He emphasized that the campaign would convey the message that under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, the nation remains secure. Siddiqui made a bold statement suggesting the eventual downfall of terrorism and the elimination of its source, Pakistan, from the global map.

The campaign involves over 14,000 Sufi followers who, after participating in the Yatra, will offer prayers for soldiers at major shrines including Ajmer Sharif, Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah (Delhi), Sabir Pak (Kaliyar), and Shams Turk Dargah (Panipat), among others. Siddiqui added that the main aim of the Yatra is to strengthen national unity and the spirit of patriotism among citizens.

Holding the tricolor and marching through streets, participants will spread awareness that national security is not just the army's responsibility but of every citizen. The campaign will include slogans like "We Stand with the Army" and "Nation with Operation Sindoor".

Only official visuals such as the Operation Sindoor logo, images of PM Modi, and Indian Armed Forces will be used--no pictures of other parties or organizations. The Yatra will be rolled out in phases across capitals, districts, tehsils, and major villages.

All sections of society, especially ex-servicemen, their families, students, and religious leaders, are encouraged to participate. It will be a peaceful, disciplined, and spirited procession featuring patriotic music and long national flags. Special prayer events will also be held at Gurdwaras, Churches, Mosques, Dargahs, and other religious sites. The Minority Morcha will form state and district-level monitoring teams to ensure effective execution of this historic campaign. (ANI)

