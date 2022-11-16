Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 16 (ANI): With the recent conclusion of Himachal Pradesh polls, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Wednesday exuded confidence in BJP's victory and said that the party is coming to power in the state once again.

He also highlighted that the number of female voters in the area has increased.

"This can be the highest voter turnout in the state. Female voters have increased in Himachal Pradesh, which is a good thing. I can say that BJP is coming to power in the state once again. All surveys are indicating BJP's win. I don't want to comment on what Congress is saying," said CM Jairam Thakur.

He also stressed that big leaders of the opposition may "face defeat".

"There is tough competition between BJP and Congress in the Himachal polls. Neither can I say that we are winning this election one way nor Congress can say that. One thing is sure that big leaders of Congress are going to get defeated in this poll," he added.

The Election Commission on Sunday said that around 75.6 per cent polling percentage was recorded in the recently held assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh.

"As per the reports received at State Headquarters, the approximate poll percentage in the state stands at 75.6 per cent," said Chief Electoral Officer Maneesh Garg.

He said that the poll percentage through Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) was 74.6 per cent. Besides this, 1 per cent of postal ballots had been received already taking the overall turnout to 75.6 per cent till now and nearly 2 per cent of postal ballots are yet to be received.

The highest polling percentage of 85.25 per cent was reported from Doon Assembly constituency and the lowest polling percentage of 62.53 per cent was in Shimla at the end of the poll.

According to Election Commission, the total number of males in the electorate was 27,88,925, the female voters were 27,36,306 and the third gender voters were 38. Out of these, the total percentage of the male population who exercised their right to franchise was 72.4 and that of females was 76.8 per cent besides the third gender poll percentage was 68.4 per cent.

CEO Garg said that the strong rooms have been sealed with a three-tier security system and the scrutiny has been completed, in the presence of Observers of ECI, candidates or their representatives and ROs. (ANI)

