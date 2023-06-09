New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Communist Party of India (Marxist) Politbureau member Brinda Karat on Friday slammed BJP National President JP Nadda for his remark that "BJP is different from other parties", and said that BJP is master in defection and now talking about ideology.

Nadda in a statement had said "BJP is different from other parties, look at all other parties, they all are after power and are deviating from their ideologies. Even the Communist Party has joined hands with Congress to take on BJP."

Also Read | Abaya Controversy in Jammu and Kashmir: Abaya-Wearing Girls Refused Entry by Principal at Exam Centre in Srinagar, Incident Evokes Strong Criticism.

Speaking to ANI Brinda Karat said, "JP Nadda should peep into his collar and see that with the number of defectors he has formed his government is a record. Lost the elections in Madhya Pradesh, BJP formed the government with defectors. Lost the elections in Goa, BJP formed the government with defectors. BJP lost the elections in Karnataka before this election, party formed the government with defectors. In Rajasthan, an attempt was made to form the government with defectors but failed. All efforts were made to take all the defectors of TMC in Bengal and now talking about ideology."

"The party which formed the government with the defectors of every party, that party is talking about an ideology that is surprising. Yes, I agree with Nadda Ji that BJP is definitely a party with differences because they do not discriminate against defectors. Whoever defectors, be it thieves, dacoits, robbers, criminals, who have cases of CBI, ED, there is no discrimination in them," Karat said further to ANI.

Also Read | Namaz in UP Temple: Youth Performs Namaaz in Hapur Temple, Chased Away by Priests.

Former Rajya Sabha MP further alleged that BJP's doors are open for all defectors and said, "This is a new record in India and these people talk about ideology who have become masters of defections. I don't think they have any credibility remains."

In his statement, Nadda also said, "PM Modi has not just changed the government but also the culture of politics...from 'Parivaarvad', PM Modi brought in a culture where a person from a humble background can become PM, party chief, state chief and CM. From vote bank politics we have come to report card politics...." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)