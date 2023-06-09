Hapur, June 9: The young man entered a temple in Hapur on Friday morning and started offering namaaz. The devotees present at the temple and the priests chased him away but tension continues to prevail in the area. Temple Desecration in Bulandshahr: Four Including Prime Accused Harish Sharma Arrested for Vandalising 17 Idols of Hindu Deities in Four UP Temples (Watch Videos).

The police reached the spot after the incident and CCTV cameras are being examined. Circle Officer Ashok Sisodia said that the police are examining the CCTV cameras to ascertain the sequence of events and also the identity of the man. Uttar Pradesh: 400-Years-Old Precious Four Idols Found Missing From Temple in Agra; Priest Booked for Theft.

The police are on alert to ensure that there is no fallout of the incident. Further details were awaited.

