Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 14 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday slammed the BJP for allegedly killing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme, which guaranteed 100 days of unskilled wage work per financial year to rural households, to enhance livelihood security.

Speaking at a preparatory meeting for the 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' at Palace Grounds, the State Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC President stated that the new 60:40 fund-sharing pattern between the Centre and the states would impose a significant burden on state governments.

He asserted that the BJP would find it impossible to implement this new project effectively, even in states where they are currently in power.

"Each panchayat was getting about Rs 1-2 crore a year but that is being jeopardised by the new scheme of the Centre. Under this scheme, the panchayats can't decide where the work should happen. The 90:10 ratio has also been changed to 60:40, this puts more pressure on the states. The BJP will not be able to implement the new project in states ruled by it," said Shivakumar.

He claimed that the Andhra Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu, allegedly told the BJP that the projects under the new law, Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025 (VB-G RAM-G Bill), cannot be implemented properly.

"I have read media reports that Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu has also said that this project can't be implemented. The Centre has also changed the name of the project. If the Centre is going to decide everything about the works, what will the panchayats do? They killed Gandhiji then and now they are killing his legacy." said Shivakumar.

While discussing the major drawbacks of the new Bill, DK Shivakumar announced that the Congress party will remove leaders who are not interested in participating in protests against the scrapping of the MGNREGA scheme.

"AICC has given directions on how to go about the protest. In the first phase, the district in charge ministers will be addressing press conferences in each district. Everyone has to follow the AICC guidelines. We will remove those who don't take responsibility. The AICC is sending a team to appoint new district presidents," added Shivakumar.

The Deputy Chief Minister also mentioned that the Karnataka government will soon decide on organising a two-day special Assembly session to discuss the reinstatement of the MGNREGA scheme.

Furthermore, he announced his participation in the upcoming padyatra at Shikaripura as part of the party's statewide protest.

"5-10 km Padayatras must be organised in all assembly constituencies. A memorandum must be submitted to the taluk office after the padayatra. I will come for padayatra in four-five places. I will surely come for the padayatra at Shikaripura. I will come to constituencies where our MLAs are not there," said Shivakumar.

Earlier, the Congress party had announced a nationwide 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' from January 10 to February 25, opposing the VB G RAM G Act.

On December 18, the Parliament passed the VB-G RAM G Bill, which received the President's assent on December 21.

The law guarantees 125 days of wage employment per rural household, up from the existing 100 days, for adult members willing to undertake unskilled manual work. The LAW has gone through a full name change from Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act.

As per Section 22 of the law, the fund-sharing pattern between the Central Government and the State Governments will be 60:40, while for the North Eastern States, Himalayan States, and Union Territories Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir it will be 90:10.

Section 6 of the law allows state governments to notify in advance a period aggregating to sixty days in a financial year, covering the peak agricultural seasons of sowing and harvesting. (ANI)

