Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 1 (ANI): As hostilities between Iran and Israel continue to escalate, civilians in both countries are facing growing uncertainty. With missiles being exchanged and several international flights suspended, many foreign nationals remain stranded, unable to return home. Communication for most families is now limited to audio and video calls.

One such worried family is in Prayagraj. Dan Bahadur Singh is deeply concerned about his daughter, son-in-law and their one-year-old grandson, who are currently residing in Israel.

Speaking about the situation, Singh said he has been in regular contact with them through video calls. His son-in-law is engaged in research work at a university in Israel, where the family has been living.

According to Singh, the situation has been tense since February 28, with frequent missile alerts disrupting daily life.

"Whenever a missile is launched, warning sirens go off across the area. As soon as the siren sounds, they rush to a bunker located next to their apartment building and remain there until authorities declare it safe," he said.

He added that over the past two days, conditions have worsened significantly, with an estimated 25 to 30 missile alerts being reported in a single day.

In their most recent conversation, Singh said his daughter assured him that they are safe for now, but fear and uncertainty persist.

"War is never good for any country. It is especially devastating for humanity," he said, expressing hope that peace will be restored soon.

Families of those stranded abroad remain anxious, closely monitoring developments and praying for a swift end to the conflict. (ANI)

