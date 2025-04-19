New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) The BJP on Saturday said the allegation that some students appearing for an exam in Karnataka were asked to remove the sacred thread they were wearing was an evidence of the Congress' politics of minority appeasement.

BJP spokesperson Pratyush Kanth said the incident highlighted the Congress' longstanding "anti-Hindu stance", showing that the party and its alliance partners are ready to go to any extent for minority appeasement.

"This incident highlights an ecosystem in the country working against Hindus. This exposes the anti-Hindu stance of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's police," he told reporters.

Kanth alleged that attacks on Hindus are not just limited to Karnataka but are also occurring in states ruled by other INDIA bloc parties such as Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Jharkhand.

"The Congress and its alliance partners are fostering an anti-Hindu atmosphere for the sake of vote bank politics and appeasement," he said.

