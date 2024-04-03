India News | BJP Launches Special Drive to Ensure Party Gets 370 More Voters Per Booth

Thane, Apr 3 (PTI) The BJP on Wednesday launched a special seven-day drive in Maharashtra aimed at winning at least 370 more votes per booth compared to the old tally in the run-up to Lok Sabha elections.

State BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said various activities will be launched under the "Booth Vijay Abhiyan" and efforts will be made to reach out to those voters who are traditionally considered anti-BJP.

Also Read | Telangana Explosion: Five Employees of a Pharmaceutical Company Killed After Chemical Reactor Exploded in Sangareddy (Watch Videos).

"Our target is 48 seats in Maharashtra," he told reporters.

Maharashtra sends 48 members to Lok Sabha, the second highest count after Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | Malegaon 2008 Blasts Case: Court Asks NIA to Verify Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur’s Health Status After She Fails to Appear in Court.

The BJP is contesting elections in Maharashtra under Mahayuti or the grand alliance with Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and NCP led by Ajit Pawar. "A series of activities will be undertaken to engage with various sections of society. These activities include door-to-door leaflet distribution, affixing stickers on households and vehicles, maintaining regular contact with beneficiaries of government schemes, and displaying BJP's flags at party workers' residences," Upadhye told reporters in Thane.

He said group meetings targeting youth and women will be organised to apprise them about the initiatives and achievements of the Modi government.

Booth committees and panna chiefs will be appointed and WhatsApp groups comprising more than 100 members will be created, he said.

"Meetings will be conducted at the constituency and booth levels, during which booth workers will strategise vote-share targets and review polling statistics from previous elections," Upadhye said.

Queried on seat-sharing talks in BJP, he said discussions are progressing smoothly and decisions will be made as per the electoral schedule.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)