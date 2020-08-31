Bhopal, Aug 31 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Monday registered 1,532 new coronavirus patients, one of them a senior BJP leader, taking the count in the state to 63,965, health officials said.

BJP vice-president Prabhat Jha took to Twitter to disclose that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The death toll rose to 1,394 after 20 patients succumbed to the viral infection since Sunday evening, they said.

Of these, five patients died in Bhopal, four in Indore, two each in Gwalior, Jabalpur, Khargone and one each from Khandwa, Hoshangabad, Satna, Ashok Nagar and Tikamgarh, the officials said.

The highest 272 new infections were reported from Indore, followed by 195 in Gwalior, 189 in Bhopal and 135 in Jabalpur.

On the other hand, 1,190 persons were discharged from hospitals after recovery, they said.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, rose by 272 to 12,992 and the death toll to 393.

Bhopal has recorded 10,496 COVID-19 patients, including 285 who died.

The case count in Gwalior and Jabalpur went up to 5,305 and 4,105, respectively.

At 3,665, Indore has the highest number of active cases in the state, while Bhopal has 1,570 such cases.

No new coronavirus case was reported from one district during the past 24 hours while all the 52 districts of Madhya Pradesh have active cases.

There are 5,216 active containment zones in the state at present.

In August, Madhya Pradesh has recorded 32,159 cases (about 50 per cent of total infections) and 527 deaths (about 38 per cent of the fatalities).

As on July 31, the state's case count was 31,806 and the death toll 867.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 63,965, new cases 1,532, deaths 1,394, discharged 48,657 active cases 13,914, number of people tested so far 13,77,427.

