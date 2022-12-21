Durg (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 21 (ANI): BJP leader Ajay Chandrakar on Tuesday addressed a public meeting wearing a cricket helmet as a mark of protest against a stone pelting incident.

While his appearance wearing a cricket helmet left everyone in shock, he said he wore it in protest against the stone pelting attack on him in Supela.

Addressing the event, the BJP leader said, "Stones were thrown at me in Supela. But, the stone pelters forgot that they were throwing the stones at the people of Chhattisgarh and not just me."

Chandrakar also attacked Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge over his statement claiming that his party gave 'freedom to the country' and asking if anyone from the BJP made similar sacrifices in the freedom struggle.

"Which Congress leader attained martyrdom in the freedom struggle? Among those who gave their lives to the cause, none was a Congressman. Can Kharge-ji name one person (belonging to the Congress) other than Lal Lajpat Rai, who died for the country?" he said.

He also hit back at Kharge over his 'dog' remark.

"Calling someone a dog is not cultured language. Such language is the legacy of the Nehru-Gandhi family," he added.

He was speaking at a BJP meeting in Durg ahead of Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh next year.

Stone-pelting incidents were reported during a BJP event in Supela. The matter was brought in the notice of police, but, so far, the culprits have not been identified. (ANI)

