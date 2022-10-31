Shahjahanpur (UP), Oct 31 (PTI) A case has been registered against a BJP leader for allegedly pointing a gun and threatening a doctor on duty at the Government Medical College here, a senior police officer said on Monday.

The FIR was lodged late Sunday night, he said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar said Dr Karan Gupta was on duty at midnight at the Government Medical College here when city resident Anshul Agnihotri was brought in with complaints of chest pain.

After a preliminary examination, Agnihotri was sent for an ECG when vice-president of BJP's Mahanagar unit Rajkamal Bajpai arrived at the medical facility and created a ruckus, the ASP said, quoting the FIR.

He added that Bajpai allegedly grabbed the doctor by the neck, scuffled with him and also pointed a gun at him.

The BJP leader, however, told PTI that the patient was known to him and he was called to the hospital by Agnihotri's family members as he was allegedly not getting proper treatment.

Bajpai alleged that the doctor was busy playing games on his mobile phone in his room and when asked to check on the patient, he said the case was not in his control and the patient should be taken elsewhere.

The BJP leader also said that the family asked the doctor for a stretcher for the patient but he told them to look for it themselves.

After this, the patient was somehow taken to a private hospital, where he has been admitted, Bajpai said.

The ASP said police have registered a case against Bajpai under sections of assault and threatening to kill, and investigations have started.

