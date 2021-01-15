Bhubaneswar, Jan 14 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly and BJP MLA P K Naik on Thursday slammed Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for displaying a "feudal mindset" by making a separate seating arrangement for himself at a meeting in Kalahandi.

Seats for lawmakers were placed at a distance from the CM during the state government meet.

"This indicates Patnaik's feudal mind set. I condemn this attitude of the chief minister," Naik said.

The MLA from Kalahandi district said all the participants of the meeting including him had undergone RT-PCR tests to ensure that they were coronavirus free.

The BJP leader also mocked Patnaik for not giving credit to a 2011 irrigation project in the state, in spite of the Centre facilitating "90 per cent of the expenditure".

However, BJD leader and Odisha minister D S Mishra dismissed the saffron party's allegations.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the BJP led by Naik met Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and drew his attention towards alleged irregularities in implementation of housing schemes for the poor in the state.

