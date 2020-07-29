New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) AAP leaders Atishi and Raghav Chadha on Wednesday claimed that they have been served with defamation notices of Rs 1 crore by BJP leader Yogesh Kumar for flagging "corruption" in municipal corporations of Delhi (MCDs).

No immediate reaction was available from Kumar, the Leader of House in the North Delhi civic body, on the matter.

Atishi called it an attempt by the BJP to silence them, while Chadha said the AAP would not be scared by "such intimidation tactics".

"The BJP has sent criminal defamation notices against me and Raghav Chadha for raising the issue of corruption by the BJP in MCDs. North MCD house leader, BJP councillor Yogesh Kumar Verma has sent these notices of defamation of Rs 1 crore to both of us," Atishi said.

"These notices are for raising questions against the BJP's corruption at the MCDs. The BJP wants to silence us so that we do not expose their corruptions. The BJP believes that they can intimidate us by sending defamation notices,” alleged Atishi.

Chadha alleged that the BJP wanted to suppress the voice of people by filing such cases.

“The BJP leader...has issued both criminal defamation and civil defamation notices against us. This means that the BJP has claimed that we have disrespected the North MCD. It clearly shows that the BJP's intention is that they will do corruption with the money of people and if you raise a question or expose them then you will be slapped with defamation notices," he told reporters.

Chadha said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would not be scared by such intimidation. "We will fight against the BJP's corruption and launch a statewide movement to expose it," he said.

