New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): BJP leader Kailash Gahlot on Tuesday met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in New Delhi.

This meeting came after, the BJP appointed Former AAP leader and minister Kailash Gahlot as a Member of the Delhi Assembly Election Coordination Committee.

He was appointed as a Member of the Delhi Assembly Election Coordination Committee on November 23.

After joining the BJP, former AAP leader and minister Kailash Gahlot said that over a prolonged period, he mustered "Courage" to quit after seeing dilution in values and principles in the AAP party.

Speaking to ANI, Gahlot earlier said, "It doesn't happen overnight, it happens over a prolonged period. It takes time to understand a few things. I am repeating this again and again that we are connected to some values and principles. If we see some dilution in the same, I think I mustered the courage to quit. There are several others like me who are unable to muster courage. I think they will continue."

Kailash Gahlot resigned as Delhi Transport Minister and also from AAP on November 17 and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) the next day. The appointment was made by Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva with the approval of the party's senior leadership.

Gahlot earlier also met Union Health Minister and BJP chief JP Nadda and discussed the preparations regarding Delhi assembly polls expected early next year. He described the meeting with Nadda as a "courtesy meeting".

"During the discussion, guidance was received on various issues related to the organization and public service," Kailash Gahlot said in a post in hindi on X on November 22.

"It was also discussed during the meeting that a BJP government should be formed in Delhi so that the national capital gets world-class development and people get very good public services," he said. (ANI)

