Amaravati, Nov 15 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh BJP leader Lanka Dinakar on Friday said Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's allegation of rise in food prices was 'crocodile tears' and claimed that food price inflation during the Congress-led regime at the Centre was higher, when compared to PM Narendra Modi led BJP regime.

Ramesh recently said tomatoes, onions and potatoes have 'disappeared from the plates of common people' due to the failed policies of the BJP government at the centre.

Responding to Ramesh, Dinakar, Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Government's 20-point Programme claimed: "People know the fact that there was no supply chain disruption during the Congress-led UPA Government. The current war situation between Russia and Ukraine has been impacting the entire world, in terms of the supply chain. But the congress-led UPA Government had failed to control the food prices (before 2014)."

The BJP leader said, while the food price inflation in Congress-led UPA regime 'peaked' in 2013 at 14.72 per cent, the highest food price inflation in Modi's first regime was 6.53 per cent and in his second regime it was 7.7 per cent.

'The crocodile tears' shed by Congress leaders would not erase the data from the minds of the people, Dinakar said.

