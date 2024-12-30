New Delhi, Dec 30 (PTI) BJP leader Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary inaugurated the fifth edition of the Sant Shiromani Surdas Mahotsav on Monday and said that it is a testament to India's rich spiritual and cultural heritage.

Addressing the event Chaudhary said, "Surdas's timeless poetry reminds us of the profound devotion and love for Lord Krishna that continues to resonate across generations."

He added that events like these not only preserve traditions but also inspire younger generations to embrace the essence of Bhakti and art.

The event, organised by the Geetanjali International Foundation was held at the CD Deshmukh Auditorium as a tribute to the 16th-century Bhakti poet Sant Surdas, a statement said.

The evening commenced with a vibrant performance by Diksha Rawat and Karthika Unnikrishnan, disciples of the renowned Kathak maestro Vidushi Uma Dogra. Their energetic and precise recital set the tone for an enchanting evening, it said.

According to the statement renowned Bharatanatyam exponent Rama Vaidyanathan also performed on a traditional Varnam embodying 'Srinagar Bhakti' at the event.

The celebrations will continue on January 6 at Surdas Sadhna Sathali in Mathura, it added.

