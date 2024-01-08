Kanker, Jan 7 (PTI) A BJP leader was killed in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Sunday evening, with the police suspecting that he sustained a bullet wound, an official said.

The incident took place at around 8.30 pm in Purana Bazar area of Pakhanjur town when Asim Rai was riding a two-wheeler, the official said.

Rai (50), a former chairman of Pakhanjur Nagar Panchayat, was the incumbent corporator and the vice president of the Kanker district unit of the ruling BJP.

As per eyewitnesses, Rai suddenly fell from the vehicle. He was rushed to a local hospital where doctors declared him dead, the official said.

In the preliminary examination of the body, a doctor has confirmed a bullet wound on Rai's head but a detailed report in this regard will be available after the autopsy, he said.

“Prima facie, circumstantial evidence indicates that the victim might have been shot over rivalry or personal vengeance. We are enquiring into all possible angles,” Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

In 2014, Rai had escaped unhurt in a similar attack by two men, who were later arrested, officials said.

