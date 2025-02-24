Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 24 (ANI): Ex-NDMA Vice chairman and BJP leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy on Monday criticised the state government after the incident of Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) collapse, where eight workers are feared to be trapped.

BJP leader Reddy expressed his disappointment over the recurring nature of such incidents. He criticised the state government for not taking adequate precautions and called for better safety measures and a comprehensive disaster management plan to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Speaking to ANI, Ex NDMA Vice chairman and BJP leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy said, "...It is really disappointing and sad that this is not the first time that such floods have happened, SLBC tunnel has collapsed...It is definitely time for introspection".

Further, he added, "I think the state government has not paid attention to what should be done in such situations. Two such incidents have happened. What is the lesson? Why were safety measures not taken? ...Let us pray and hope that we will be able to rescue the trapped people...The State Disaster Management Authority should sit down and prepare a management plan, disaster management plan for such situations..."

Rescue operations have been going on since Sunday morning at the site of the collapse of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel.

A three-meter section of the roof of an under-construction stretch of the SLBC tunnel collapsed at the 14 km mark near Domalapenta in Nagarkurnool district, Telangana, on Saturday morning. The collapse occurred just four days after construction work had resumed following a lengthy hiatus. While some workers managed to escape, the eight remained trapped.

Earlier, endoscopic and robotic cameras were brought to the Nagarkurnool (SLBC) tunnel on Monday for the rescue operation. The NDRF Dog Squad has also been deployed to assist in the operation.

Engineer Task Force (ETF) of Indian Army deployed it's equipment and medical teams to clear debris and facilitate safe evacuation of trapped persons from the collapsed tunnel. (ANI)

