New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) BJP's national spokesperson R P Singh on Saturday sought the Pakistani government's intervention to reverse a judicial order in that country which curbs Sikhs' religious obligations to carry kirpan, a curved knife, on their persons.

In a letter to the Pakistan high commissioner here, he said, "Peshawar High Court issued an order regarding the Kirpan Sahib and allowed possession of (Kirpan) Sri Sahib along with license under the 2012 Arms Policy which is hurting the sentiments of the Sikh community worldwide."

It would be appreciated that the Pakistan government immediately intervenes in this matter and have the order reversed so that the Sikh community in Pakistan enjoy similar religious freedom as they do worldwide, Singh, a Sikh, said.

Kirpan is a mandatory Sikh article of faith to be kept on one's person, he noted, saying it is a symbol of rebellion against oppression.

"Your immediate intervention is sought towards this important matter of religious rights and faith of the diminishing, miniscule Sikh minority in your country Pakistan," the BJP leader wrote to the high commissioner.

