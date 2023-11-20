Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 20 (ANI): BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of exacerbating the drug menace in Punjab, alleging the growing influence of the drug mafia in Punjab and their collusion with the state government,

Chugh called on Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to address the serious allegations surrounding his party leader's purported connection to drug smuggling.

In a statement, Chugh said the arrest of a close relative of AAP's Khemkaran legislator Sarwan Singh Dhun's nephew with one kg of heroin and a drone from Pakistan is an alarming incident that demonstrates how the AAP leaders have been misusing the law and order machinery.

Chugh expressed deep concern over the incident, portraying it as evidence of how AAP leaders have allegedly exploited the law and order machinery.

Chugh further said "Since the AAP government assumed power in the state, the law and order situation has deteriorated significantly. AAP leaders are colluding with criminals and smugglers, leading to a breakdown in the state's law enforcement."

He emphasized that Punjab has never witnessed such a collapse in law and order and the situation is particularly alarming given the state's proximity to the border. He called for a thorough investigation into the matter, asserting that the promises made by the AAP government to combat the drug menace in Punjab have proven to be nothing more than a facade.

BJP leader alleged that drug gangs continue to operate with impunity, showcasing the ineffectiveness of the current law and order machinery under the AAP administration. (ANI)

