New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Vijay Goel and party MP Parvesh Verma on Tuesday distributed face masks at Connaught Place to "save" people from a fine of Rs 2,000 announced by the Kejriwal government.

The former Union minister also demanded that the Delhi government provide masks to those who are being slapped with Rs 2,000 penalty for not wearing them.

"Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has hiked the penalty for not wearing face mask from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000. So, we are distributing face masks to save poor people from the financial loss," Goel said outside Rajiv Chowk Metro station gate.

He said the government is not supposed to fine people. "It should aware people which we are doing by giving them free of cost masks," he added.

Goel also demanded that the AAP government take all public representatives in confidence and hold a meeting with seven Lok Sabha MPs, and resident welfare and market associations to chalk out a plan to combat COVID-19.

