Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 15 (ANI): Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alongwith party workers, ex-servicemen and the general public carried out a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Ayodhya on Thursday in honour of the Indian Armed Forces.

The 'Tiranga Yatra' was launched by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to honour the valour of the Indian soldiers and inform citizens about the success of Operation Sindoor.

The campaign will continue till May 23.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

After the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan.

After this, on May 10, an understanding of the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was announced.

Earlier on May 14, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while addressing the public at the 'Tiranga Yatra' held in Lucknow criticised Pakistan over it's support of terrorism warning that "one day it will swallow Pakistan.

"Warning Pakistan over its "misdeeds", CM Yogi Adityanath said that those who disturb the security of India "will be put in a situation where no one will be able to attend their funeral."

CM Yogi said, "One day terrorism will swallow Pakistan also. Pakistan has become completely hollow. Operation Sindoor was a reply to Pakistan's misdeeds. Those who point a finger at India and disturb the security will be put in a situation where no one will be able to attend their funeral."

Yogi also targeted Pakistani army officials for attending the funeral of terrorists and called it a "failed nation."

"The world has seen this shameful act of Pakistan, where its army officials and top leaders attended the funeral of terrorists. These things show that Pakistan is a failed nation. In the last 70-75 years, Pakistan has sown the seeds of terrorism only," CM Yogi said.

CM Yogi Adityanath also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for visiting Adampur Air Base in Punjab yesterday to uplift the spirit of the armed forces"We are thankful to PM Modi, who visited Punjab's Adampur Air Base and uplifted the spirit of the armed forces," he said. (ANI)

