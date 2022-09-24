Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], September 23 (ANI): Three people including resort owner Pulkit Arya were arrested on Friday in connection with the alleged killing of Ankita Bhandari, who had gone missing about six days ago.

A search is on for the body of the 19-year-old receptionist, who worked at the resort. Police said that accused confessed to having pushed her into a canal after a dispute and she drowned.

Pulkit Arya is son of former Uttarakhand Minister and BJP leader Vinod Arya.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the strictest punishment will be given for such crimes.

"It's unfortunate. Police are working, they have done their work for making the arrests. Strictest punishment would be given for such heinous crimes, whoever be the criminal," he said.

Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar told ANI that the resort owner Pulkit Arya has been arrested along with two more accused in the case.

"The girl went missing five-six days back. The area of the resort didn't come under a regular Police Station area. There is a Patwari Police system here and an FIR was registered under that on behalf of the resort owner," he said.

"The DM handed over the case to Laxman Jhula Police, who worked out the case within 24 hours. The resort owner turned out to be the accused. Three accused including the resort owner Pulkit have been arrested," he added.

Locals in Rishikesh gheraoed Police vehicle that was carrying the accused in the murder case earlier today. They also thrashed the accused.

SDRF team of Uttarakhand Police is searching for the body of the victim. (ANI)

