New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): On the first day of Delhi Assembly's 8th legislative session, Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva congratulated AAP leader and former Chief Minister Atishi on her new role as Leader of Opposition (LoP), while expressing hope for future cooperation.

"This is a beginning for us. I congratulate her (Atishi). I hope they will work with a positive agenda, unlike before," said Sachdeva, setting the tone for future political engagement in the Assembly.

BJP MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely also extended his best wishes to Atishi on becoming the Leader of the Opposition.

"My best wishes are with her (Atishi) on becoming Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly. My sympathies have been with her as people from her own party used to refer to her as 'temporary CM'," said Lovely.

Atishi was elected the LoP during a meeting of AAP MLAs. Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai made the announcement during a press briefing following the meeting.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took oath as a Member of the Legislative Assembly of Delhi on Monday.

Member of Delhi Legislative Assembly, Vijender Gupta said, "It is a very happy day as it is the first day of the new Delhi Assembly. Today, all MLAs will take oath. I will also take charge of my post today. We all have to resolve to run the House well by following all rules and procedures. There should be fruitful discussions in the House, not make it a political arena. The way the House functioned during Aam Aadmi Party tenure was a bad example...CAG report will be tabled in the House at noon tomorrow."

The BJP came to power in the national capital after 27 years by winning 48 out of the 70 Assembly seats. The AAP, which has had over 60 members in the House for a decade, will be in the Opposition for the first time. (ANI)

