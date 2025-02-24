Mumbai, February 24: A surge in tensions stemming from a Marathi-Kannada language dispute has led to the suspension of nearly all bus services between Maharashtra and Karnataka, triggering a dramatic spike in airfares on the popular Mumbai-Bengaluru route, a report said.

The disruption follows escalating incidents of violence, including assaults on bus staff, fueled by a long-standing linguistic and territorial dispute centred on the Belagavi region. In response to safety concerns, both the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) and the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), along with private operators, have halted their services. Karnataka-Maharashtra Language Row: Inter-State Bus Services Suspended After Belagavi Conductor Assaulted for Not Speaking Marathi (Watch Video).

Mumbai-Bengaluru Flight Fares Surge After Stoppage Of Bus Services Between States

This sudden cessation of ground transportation between Maharashtra and Karnataka has placed immense pressure on air travel, causing ticket prices to soar. A report by the Hindustan Times indicates that one-way tickets between Mumbai and Bengaluru have reached prices as high as INR 30,000, whereas normally, the prices are far lower. Maharashtra Suspends MSRTC Bus Services to Karnataka After Attack on ST Bus Near Belagavi.

The suspension of bus services, which include hundreds of daily trips, has left countless travellers stranded, forcing them to seek alternative, significantly more expensive travel options. Airlines have seen a surge in demand, leading to sharp price increases. Both state governments are closely monitoring the situation, with officials stating that bus services will resume only when the law and order situation stabilises. Until then, travellers face the burden of inflated airfares, which highlights the economic impact of the ongoing language dispute.

