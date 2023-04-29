Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 29 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Saturday stated that the present Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government is committed to solving the basic problem of people in the state.

"The present BJP-led government is committed to solving the basic problems of common people. This government wants to bring good governance to every family of the state with the aim of 'Good governance in every home', said CM Saha.

"Apart from this, the state government wants to implement the promise made to the people of the state during the assembly elections to build a better Tripura", he added.

A day after his visit to Delhi, the chief minister listened to people's various problems at the official residence in the capital Agartala on Saturday.

On Saturday morning, CM Saha faced the common people at his official residence where the people flagged various common issues.

The Chief Minister said, "Our government is constantly working to solve the various problems of the people. In order to deliver the government more simply to the citizens, today I came to know about the various problems of the people in my official residence."

"I directed the officials of the concerned departments to take necessary steps to resolve these issues properly," he added.

During the meeting with the people, Chief Minister's Office Secretary PK Chakraborty, Health Department Secretary Dr Debashis Basu and other officials were present. (ANI)

