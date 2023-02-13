Agartala, Feb 13 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted that there is no family in Tripura that has not received the benefits of BJP's policies.

Modi, addressing a rally here on the last day of electioneering in the poll-bound state, also said that the saffron party, as a "faithful servant" (sevak), left no stone unturned to develop the place.

"Agartala has become the gateway for international trade in the Northeast, the state capital will soon become a business hub," he noted.

The BJP believes in "politics of change (badlao), not of revenge (badla)", he maintained.

Lashing out at the Left Front and the Congress, the PM said that the two parties just want to fill their coffers without caring for people's welfare.

"The Leftists and the Congress can do anything to satiate their hunger for power. They wrestle in Kerala and forge friendly relations in Tripura," he said.

Under the BJP regime, people got free ration, healthcare assistance, houses and other facilities, Modi said.

"I want to assure all those who are yet to get pucca houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana that they will get one after the BJP government takes oath in the state," he added.

