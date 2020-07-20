Kolkata, Jul 20 (PTI) The BJP Mahila Morcha held a protest rally here on Monday over the death of a teenage girl at Chopra in North Dinajpur district, alleging that she was sexually assaulted and murdered.

As per the initial post mortem report, the girl died of poisoning and there was no sign of any external injury.

The rally, led by BJP Mahila Morcha state unit president Agnimitra Paul, which was to be held from Gariahat to Deshapriya Park in south Kolkata, was stopped by the police at the outset.

The police claimed that since there was no permission for a procession, it would not be allowed.

Women police personnel barricaded the road preventing the protesters from moving forward.

"We were told by the police that we will not be allowed to hold the protest procession, so we are holding a demonstration here," Paul said.

A mob went on a rampage on National Highway 31 at Chopra in North Dinajpur district and set several police vehicles and government buses on fire on Sunday demanding the arrest of the culprits, police officials said here.

The girl was allegedly abducted when she had gone out of her home to answer nature's call on Sunday morning at Sonapur village under Chopra police station.

She was found dead after a few hours, and the villagers alleged that she was raped before being murdered.

