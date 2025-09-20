Udaipur (Tripura) [India], September 20 (ANI): In a display of devotion and solidarity, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha organised a special prayer ceremony at the revered Mata Tripureshwari Temple in Matabari on Saturday.

The ritual was dedicated to seeking divine blessings for the good health and long life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who recently celebrated his 75th birthday.

The event was led by the Mahila Morcha Pradesh President, Mimi Majumder, who was joined by several office-bearers and grassroots activists of the women's wing. More than a hundred Mahila Morcha workers gathered at the historic temple premises, which is regarded as one of the 51 Shakti Peethas in the country, lending deep spiritual significance to the occasion.

Majumder expressed that the program was not only an act of devotion but also a symbolic gesture of the women's wing's commitment to the Prime Minister's vision for the nation. "Narendra Modi ji is not just a leader for us; he is an inspiration. His tireless service to the nation and dedication to every section of society deserve our prayers for his health, energy, and longevity," she said.

The puja rituals were performed by temple priests in accordance with traditional practices. Offerings of flowers, fruits, and sweets were made to Goddess Tripureshwari, and chants of sacred mantras echoed throughout the temple complex. Many activists, draped in saffron and traditional attire, joined the rituals with folded hands, demonstrating deep reverence.

The atmosphere in Matabari was charged with both spiritual fervour and political symbolism. For the BJP Mahila Morcha, this act of collective prayer carried a message of unity and gratitude toward the Prime Minister, under whose leadership, they believe, the country has seen significant progress in various spheres, including women's empowerment, social welfare, and infrastructure development.

Observers also pointed out that such religious offerings reflect the BJP's strong grassroots connect and its ability to blend faith with political dedication. The Mahila Morcha has been increasingly active across the state, not only in political campaigns but also in social activities such as health camps, community outreach, and awareness programs. Today's puja added a spiritual dimension to their outreach efforts.

The program concluded with the distribution of prasad among devotees and activists, further adding to the communal harmony of the event. Many present at the event described the gathering as both emotionally fulfilling and politically motivating.

By the end of the day, it was clear that the BJP Mahila Morcha's prayer at Matabari was more than just a religious ritual. It symbolised the deep bond between the party's women's wing and the central leadership, reflecting how devotion, politics, and community spirit can converge in a single act of worship. (ANI)

