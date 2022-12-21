New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) A BJP member on Wednesday urged the central government to denotify the forest land cultivated by thousands of families, displaced during the Sharavathi hydro power project in Karnataka.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, B Y Raghavendra said the displaced families were asked to cultivate the forest lands in 31 different forest areas in the Malanadu region in Shimogga district.

He said the central government should seek a detailed proposal from the government of Karnataka and take appropriate measure to ensure the land rights to the farmers.

He suggested that a "de-notification" should be issued to grant forest lands to all the displaced families of Sharavathi Hydro power project by making necessary amendments to the rules.

