Taipei [Taiwan], February 11 (ANI): Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) has rejected Beijing's renewed call for "reunification," describing it as a reiteration of China's long-standing position aimed ultimately at Taiwan's "annihilation," Taipei Times reported.

The remarks came after Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Chairman Wang Huning, the fourth-ranked leader of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), addressed Beijing's annual Taiwan Work Conference on Tuesday.

According to Xinhua news agency, Wang called on officials to advance the "great cause of national reunification" and pledged firm support for what he described as "patriotic pro-reunification forces" in Taiwan, while vowing to crack down on "separatists."

Wang also stressed adherence to the "one China" principle and the so-called "1992 consensus" to combat "Taiwan independence separatist forces" and oppose what Beijing terms external interference.

The "1992 consensus" refers to an alleged tacit understanding between the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and the CCP that both sides acknowledge there is "one China," with differing interpretations. Former MAC chairman Su Chi, in 2006, acknowledged coining the term in 2000.

Responding to Wang's comments, the MAC said Beijing's endorsement of "pro-unification forces" and its call for "patriots" to govern Taiwan amounted to an admission that China seeks to sow division within Taiwanese society. While Beijing continues to emphasise the "one China" principle and the "1992 consensus," the ultimate outcome would be the elimination of Taiwan's sovereignty, the council said.

Taiwan will continue to monitor developments and respond pragmatically to safeguard national sovereignty and security, the MAC added.

Meanwhile, sources in Beijing told the Taipei Times that the CCP has outlined four major objectives to influence Taiwan's elections. These reportedly include establishing local election task forces, strengthening "united front" operations and expanding online cognitive warfare to shape public opinion.

Taiwan Economic Democracy Union convener Lai Chung-chiang described the creation of such task forces as "a form of aggression against Taiwan." He urged voters to identify candidates allegedly supported by the CCP and remain alert to Beijing's interference tactics.

According to Lai, China may employ economic coercion and incentives alongside political manoeuvring to influence this year's local elections. One approach could involve broad import bans on Taiwanese agricultural or food products, followed by selective lifting of restrictions for regions or businesses linked to preferred political figures.

He cited previous bans on products such as pineapple, custard apples, grouper, kaoliang liquor and tea, which were later partially eased.

Lai called on the public to condemn the use of economic pressure to sway democratic processes, while noting that Taiwan has diversified its agricultural export markets in recent years to reduce reliance on China.

He also warned that Beijing is likely to continue sponsoring trips to China for village chiefs, community leaders, and local residents ahead of the elections, and that online cognitive warfare tactics could intensify as new methods emerge, according to the Taipei Times. (ANI)

