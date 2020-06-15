India News | BJP MLA, Congress Leaders Visit House of Person Killed in Firing by Nepal's Security Forces in Sitamarhi

Sitamarhi (Bihar) [India], June 14 (ANI): BJP MLA Gayatri Devi and some Congress leaders on Sunday visited the home of the person, who was killed in firing by Nepal's security forces along the India-Nepal border, at Janki Nagar village in Bihar's Sitamarhi district.

An unprecedented incident of firing on Indians took place on Friday morning when some locals were going to Nepal as their daughter in law was there. Nepal security personnel started firing on them in which one person died.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Maharashtra Cyber Cell Demands Netizens To Delete Shared Images of Actor's Dead Body From Social Media or Be Ready to Face Legal Action (View Tweets).

According to the DG, three persons were injured during the firing. "A total of three persons have suffered injuries. Another person named Vikesh Yadav succumbed to injuries. Two others who were injured have been identified as Umesh Ram and Uday Thakur," DG SSB Kumar Rajesh Chandra had told ANI.

Following this, Lagan Kishore, who was detained by Nepal's security personnel yesterday after firing near India-Nepal border, returned to Sitamarhi district after being released by them.

Also Read | Delhi Govt Withdraws Order Declaring All Nursing Homes With 10-49 Beds as COVID-19 Facilities.

"We ran to return to India when they started firing, but they dragged me from the Indian side, hit me with a rifle butt and took me to Nepal's Sangrampur. They told me to confess that I was brought there from Nepal. I told them you can kill me but I was brought there from India," Lagan Kishore had told ANI. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)