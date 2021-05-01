Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 1 (ANI): Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh, BJP MLA Brijmohan Agarwal converted an engineering college hostel into a 200-bedded COVID Care Center and hospital fully equipped with oxygen supply in Raipur in just seven days.

According to the MLA, patients here are getting food, medicines and oxygen free of cost.Agarwal said that Yoga, indoor sports, motivational speeches and television are some other facilities that have been made available at the center to boost the morale of the patients and to make them heal mentally.

Around 50 Medical staff recruited in 7 days are serving round the clock, he stated.Speaking to ANI, the BJP MLA said, "I saw cases going up and people dying around us amid the crumbling healthcare system in the state. I wanted to open a COVID care center. My eldest son Abhishek runs the Kruti Institute of Technology and Engineering (KITE) College where the hostels have been lying vacant since an year now. An idea of opening a COVID Care center here struck my mind. We immediately got the hostel premises cleaned and readied the space for the Center."

He further said, "I approached the members of the medical cell of the BJP here. Also, I contacted the members of the Agrawal Samaj who had established a COVID care Center at Agrasen Dham last year. We were told by a team of doctors that if an oxygen pipeline is installed then that will better serve the patients."

Agarwal stated that within a span of three days an oxygen pipeline was installed following which the Center started admitting patients from April 20. He said that the very first day 45 patients were enrolled.

"As demand for oxygen started going up, we installed 50 oxygen beds. As soon as I came to know about the Oxygen Cylinder Trolley system which consists of 60 oxygen cylinders I contacted local oxygen suppliers and managed to procure two trolleys to ramp up the oxygen supply."

He said that till date 140 patients had taken admission at the Center out which 40 got discharged after successfully recovering from the disease."We have also been provided by a company which records the Blood pressure, oxygen levels and other health indicators of the patients automatically," said Agarwal.

He stated that by establishing the hospital cum COVID care center, he wishes to provide best possible health facilities to COVID-19 patients.

The BJP MLA said, "Our team of doctors recruited 20 nursing staff, five doctors, 20 ward boys and 10 sanitation workers and trained them within seven days. A staff of around 50 people works round the clock. We also have provision for admission of patients on emergency basis. Those who have an immediate requirement of hospital are admitted here for the time being and as soon as we can get them a slot in a hospital, they are shifted. The patients who returned fully recovered expressed satisfaction at the services and facilities provided here."

He further stated that with the assistance of Manavta Charitable Trust, Agrawal Samaj, Terapanth Jain Professional Group, NGP Sewa Bharti, medical cell of BJP and a dedicated team of doctors, all the services are being provided to the COVID patients free of cost. He added that the COVID care center and hospital has been established with the aim of serving the marginalised groups.

"It is not the time to do politics or play blame games. This is the tme that when all political leaders should rise above politics to help the infected people and their families. This way more lives can be saved. I urge all the politicians to employ their energy and resources on relief work rather than doing politics or engaging in blame games," added Agarwal.

Dr. Ankit Khandelwal, a doctor among the team of medical practitioners working at the center said, "Initially when the hospital cum COVD care center was opened we had decided that we will not admit patients with oxygen levels below 90. But when we realised that there is grave shortage of oxygen beds in Raipur and patients are critical, we decided to admit critical patients and tried to stabilise them."

"We are trying to provide all care and treatment to the patients. We also arranged for slots in hosptals for more critical patients. We are trying our best to manage COVID patients and help them in recovering from the disease," he added.

According to the Union Health Ministry on Friday, Chhattisgarh was among the ten sates that reported 73.05 per cent of the new cases. The state reported 15,804 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, the ministry said.

As per the ministry on Friday, Chhattisgarh was among the eleven states that cumulatively accounted for 78.18 per cent of India's total active cases. The state had 1,17,910 active cases yesterday, according to the ministry.

As per the data of the Union Health Ministry, Chhattisgarh was among the ten states that accounted for 77.44 per cent of the new deaths. The state recorded 251 deaths, the ministry stated yesterday. (ANI)

