New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Several purported videos of the 'Virat Hindu Sabha' organised by VHP and other outfits on Sunday have come to the fore including one in which BJP MLA from Loni in Ghaziabad Nand Kishor Gurjar said that he will not desist from killing "jihadis" if they murder any Hindus.

There were some reports that suggested that Gurjar at the event talked about his alleged involvement in the February 2020 Northeast Delhi riots. The MLA, however, denied that he entered Delhi during the riots.

"What have I to do with riots in Delhi? I did not go there. I said at the event that I was ready with 25,000 people at Loni so no riots took place here even as riots happened in Delhi," Gurjar told PTI over phone.

The Sunday event, organised against the killing of a Hindu youth Manish from Sundar Nagari in Northeast Delhi earlier this month, has sparked controversy for alleged hate speeches by participants.

A video of the event shared on social media showed Gurjar delivering a speech in his firebrand style.

"Riots happened in Delhi over CAA. The Jehadis started killing Hindus. You people were there you let us in. I was accused of entering Delhi with 2.5 lakh people.

"Hum to samjhane ke liye gaye the lekin hum par police ne mukadma darj kar diya ki humne jehadiyon ko marne ka kaam kiya (We went there to explain to the people but police registered a case against us that we killed jihadis)," Gurjar could be heard saying in the purported video.

He also said that he will not desist from killing "jihadis" if they kill any Hindus.

Gurjar said he has seen some videos on social media but they had been "misinterpreted".

In another video, BJP MP from West Delhi Parvesh Verma could be heard calling for a "total boycott" of a community.

An FIR has been filed against the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the other organisers of the event, police said on Monday.

"An FIR has been registered against the organisers under IPC Sec 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) for not taking permission from police," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahadra) R Sathiyasundaram.

The VHP dismissed the claim that permission for the event was not taken from the city police as "laughable" and said police personnel were deployed at the venue of the event in Dilshad Garden.

VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal said: "Let alone permission, we fixed the venue at the Ramlila Ground in Dilshad Garden after suggestions and recommendations from senior police officers."

"We had earlier planned to organise the gathering near Manish's (the man killed in northeast Delhi) house but on the request of the police, changed the venue to the Ramlila Maidan," he claimed. Manish was stabbed to death in Delhi's Sundar Nagri earlier this month.

The Delhi Police has arrested all the accused in the murder case - Aalam, Bilal and Faizan - and said they killed Manish due to an old rivalry.PTI VIT CORR BUN

