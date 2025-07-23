Patna (Bihar) [India], July 23 (ANI): A political storm is brewing in Bihar following the Election Commission's recent revelation that over 52 lakh names have been missing from the state's electoral rolls. While opposition leaders raised concerns over the mass exclusions, BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur defended the revision process, asserting that the removals were necessary and legitimate.

Responding to the controversy, Thakur stated that only ineligible names had been removed, including those of deceased individuals, people who have permanently migrated out of Bihar, individuals with multiple voter IDs, and illegal immigrants.

"The names of people who passed away after 2003, shifted permanently out of Bihar, or have multiple IDs, have been excluded from the electoral roll along with Bangladeshi Rohingyas, illegal migrants... We keep a record in even private industries. Why is an issue being created? Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav must name an eligible person who has not been included in the electoral roll," Thakur said, defending the Election Commission's process.

Thakur also responded bluntly, questioning the basis of Yadav's fear and linking it to his political actions: "Over 160 police officers are deployed for the security of his family. If still he feels unsafe, he should analyse his deeds instead of electoral roll."

JD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday strongly criticised the ongoing Special Intensive Review (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, alleging large-scale irregularities and 'disenfranchisement' of poor and migrant voters.

Addressing a press conference, Yadav said the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the rest of the opposition had consistently objected to the SIR process.

Yadav said, "We have repeatedly raised objections regarding SIR in Bihar... So much fraud is happening; the BLOs are signing the form, putting thumb impressions and uploading it. There is confusion among the people."

Yadav claimed that the 'disenfranchisement' of migrant labourers from Bihar, who are compelled to work outside the state for a livelihood, raised a critical question on the legitimacy of the electoral process.

"There are some documents that the poor do not have, so how will those who go out for work become voters. There are 11 such documents that the poor do not have. The migrants from Bihar who have to work outside, how did they become voters," he asked.

He said that the INDIA alliance had submitted an adjournment motion in the Assembly seeking a special discussion so that "all matters can come to light."

Invoking Bihar's legacy as the cradle of democracy, Yadav said, "If there is a grand temple of democracy in Bihar, it is the Bihar Legislative Assembly, and Bihar is the mother of democracy. If democracy itself is being dismantled from there, then it becomes the duty of all of us, whether from the ruling side or the opposition."

He cautioned against large-scale deletions of names from the voter rolls and emphasised that the right to vote is fundamental.

Yadav said, "It is the voters who elect representatives, and if their very right to vote is taken away, then what meaning is left for us to remain here? We raise their concerns. If you strike off the names of lakhs of voters from the electoral rolls, this cannot be allowed. Whether a person is a citizen of this country or not--that will not be decided by the Election Commission; it will be decided by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India."

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced that more than 52.30 lakh voters were not found at their registered addresses during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

According to the poll body, 52,30,126 electors, amounting to 6.62 per cent of the state's total registered voters, were either deceased, had shifted permanently, were enrolled at multiple locations, or were untraceable.

Of the total, nearly 18.5 lakh electors were reported as deceased, 26 lakh had permanently shifted, and nearly 7.5 lakh electors were found to be enrolled at multiple places, and around 11,000 voters were not traceable.

The ECI has shared the list of these names with the 1.5 Lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by district presidents of 12 major political parties in Bihar. These BLAs have been actively cooperating in determining the status of electors who could not be found at their addresses.

However, some experts are of the opinion that some national and state leaders of some political parties and intellectuals want dead, shifted, duplicate, and untraceable voters to be included in the draft electoral rolls. They argue that such demand defies logic and flies in the face of the entire purpose of a Special Intensive Revision.

They stated that the SIR exercise is comprehensive and will ensure that no eligible elector is left off the list. The demands to include such electors suggest an ulterior motive hidden from the general public.

"If the leaders of these political parties want to go against the wishes of their own BLAs and their hard work, then they should come out clearly specifying why. Instead of obstructing the hard work being done on the ground by the BLOs and the BLAs of their own political parties, why don't they support the process of ensuring updated and error-free electoral rolls?" the experts said.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the ECI noted that out of the total 7,89,69,844 voters, 97.30 per cent, or 76,834,228, have filled the enumeration forms so far.

The Commission stated that CEO/DEOs/EROs/BLOs are extensively working with representatives of all political parties and have shared a list of 21.36 lakh electors whose forms have not been received so far.

ERO/BLOs have also shared a list of nearly 52.30 lakh electors who are reportedly deceased, have permanently shifted, or have enrolled at multiple places. Additionally, detailed lists of voters not found are being shared by EROs/BLOs with political parties, the ECI added.

The Commission stated that a full one-month period, from August 1 to September 1, will be available to any member of the public to file objections to any additions, deletions, and rectifications in the draft electoral rolls.

While the Election Commission has not yet announced official dates, the Bihar Assembly elections are expected to be held in October or November this year. (ANI)

