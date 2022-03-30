Bengaluru, Mar 30 (PTI) BJP MLA from Honnali M P Renukacharya on Wednesday said he received a threat from an unknown caller and lodged a complaint with the police.

“I received multiple calls from a specific number. When I answered one of them when I was out of a shop, the caller said he wants to eliminate me,” he told reporters.

There was no immediate reaction from the government or the police on his statement.

