New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) BJP legislators Wednesday interrupted Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's address in the Delhi Assembly on the beginning of the Budget Session, demanding "The Kashmir Files" movie be made tax-free here.

As soon as the L-G began his address, BJP MLAs started raising slogans to press their demand.

Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel asked BJP MLAs to stop sloganeering.

He said that it was happening for the first time in his tenure as a Speaker in last seven years that the L-G's address has been interrupted by legislators.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also reacted to the development and asked BJP MLAs to go to the Centre for the waiver of central GST on the movie.

“If you want the film to be tax free then why are you fighting for SGST? Go to the Centre for waiver of CGST,” Sisodia said in the Assembly.

After this, the BJP legislators calmed down and the L-G's address began.

In his address, the L-G said Delhi's GDP went up by 50 percent since 2016-17.

He also said Delhi has the cheapest electricity rates in the country and that 91.4 percent households availed the benefit of power subsidy in 2020-21.

