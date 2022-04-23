Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 23 (ANI): An FIR was registered against the two sons of BJP MLA Sitaram Adivasi in a case of alleged assault on several forest guards.

Karahal police station in-charge, Kirti Rajawat said that both the parties came to the police station and filed the complaint. After examining both the applications, action will be taken.

Forest guards, in their application to the Karahal police station, mentioned that the MLA's sons said that "you people do not allow us to take wood including sand and boulders from the forest, and stop our people daily."

Sub Divisional Officer Police of Sheopur, Ram Tilak Malviya said, "The incident happened on Thursday night at Piprani outpost of Budhera forest rang, when Dhanraj, son of Vijaypur BJP MLA Sitaram Adivasi got into an argument with the forest personnel. The conversation was heated up, after which Dhanraj called his brother Deendayal Adivasi and his companions."

He added, "They abused and assaulted the forest guards Ramraj Singh, Rishabh Sharma and the driver Hassan Khan."

After the incident, the forest guards informed the forest division officer about the whole matter.

Forest Divisional Officer Budhera Range has also submitted applications regarding action in this regard. (ANI)

