Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], September 22 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs staged a protest against the land mutation bill and other issues outside the state Assembly here on Monday.

The MLAs gathered outside the Assembly with placards carrying slogans like 'Land mutation radd karo' (Cancel land mutation).

Also Read | Smaaash, Promoted by Sachin Tendulkar, Closes Its Gaming Centres Amid Financial Crisis Due to Lockdown.

A protestor said, "The cabinet has proposed the land mutation bill which will be presented in Parliament. The introduction of this bill will encourage people to rob land."

"We oppose this bill and demand the cabinet to take the land mutation bill back," he added.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Six Held With 18 Country-Made Pistols in Pune.

He further said, "We are also opposing the government who encouraged lathi-charge on police personnel."

The Jharkhand Assembly monsoon session began on September 18 and will end on September 22. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)