New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) BJP MP Vivek Narayan Shejwalkar on Tuesday requested the government to deal strictly with the "so-called farmer leaders" spearheading the protest against three farm laws for creating problems for the general public by blocking highways leading to the national capital.

Raising the issue in Lok Sabha, the BJP member also said allowing the farmers to protest at Jantar Mantar in central Delhi was not in line with COVID-19 guidelines.

He alleged that the so-called leaders who claim to be well-wishers of farmers have been organising the agitation on the basis of lies and misinformation.

The BJP MP further said the farmers are sweating it out in the fields to produce record output and wondered who are those taking part in the protests and blocking the highways.

"They cannot be farmers," he said, adding the government should deal "strictly with the so-called farmer leaders".

Several farmer unions have been protesting against the three farm laws passed by Parliament last September, saying the legislations were against the interest of the farming community. They have been camping on highways leading to Delhi for eight months now seeking repeal of the three laws.

The government has ruled out repeal of the laws, but said it is ready to address their objections to specific provisions.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)