Surat (Gujrat) [India], July 7 (ANI): Bhartiya Janta Party Member of Parliament from Valsad, Dhaval Patel, has launched a sharp attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Chaitar Vasava, accusing him of assaulting a female Panchayat head and another person during a recent meeting and demanded strict action against the legislator

He said that he would ensure tough action is taken against Chaitar Vasava, who is now trying to divert the issue by bringing in the tribal angle and stating that the tribal community is angry with Vasava.

Patel further alleged that during the incident, Vasava also threw a glass object at an official, further escalating the situation. He criticised AAP for trying to politicise the matter and misrepresent the support of the tribal community.

The controversy began after Vasava, the AAP MLA from Dediapada, was booked under assault charges and subsequently sent to jail. The incident has stirred political tensions in South Gujarat, particularly in tribal regions, with both AAP and BJP trying to assert influence over tribal sentiment.

While AAP is framing the issue as politically motivated and linked to tribal identity, BJP leaders claim that Vasava's actions have caused public outrage, especially among the very community he claims to represent.

Earlier, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Gujarat Prabhari Gopal Rai, Sah-Prabhari Durgesh Pathak, and state president Isudan Gadhvi have condemned the arrest of AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava, calling it retribution for Vasava's relentless exposure of the BJP's corruption.

The AAP pointed out that the BJP first unleashed goons on the MLA, and when he went to file a police complaint, the Gujarat Police--acting under political pressure--booked and arrested him instead.AAP has declared it will not be intimidated by such tactics and vowed to continue exposing the BJP's misdeeds before the people of Gujarat.

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal took to 'X' and wrote, "BJP has arrested AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava in Gujarat. After losing the Visavadar by-election to AAP, the BJP is rattled. If they think such arrests will intimidate AAP, they are making a huge mistake. The people of Gujarat are fed up with the BJP's misgovernance, goondaism, and dictatorship. Now, the people will give the BJP a fitting reply."

Meanwhile, AAP Gujarat Prabhari Gopal Rai stated on 'X', "The arrest of AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava by the BJP in Gujarat is shameful. Rattled by their defeat in the Visavadar by-election, the BJP is resorting to such desperate tactics. If they think AAP will be intimidated by this, they are gravely mistaken. The people of Gujarat are fed up with the BJP's oppression, goondaism, and dictatorship -- and they will now deliver a strong and decisive reply."

On the other hand, senior AAP leader and Gujarat Sah-Prabhari Durgesh Pathak posted on 'X', stating, "Whenever BJP is afraid, it brings the police forward. When AAP MLA Chaitar Vasava exposed the corruption of BJP leaders, a panicked BJP immediately pushed the police forward."(ANI)

