New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Vijay Pal Singh Tomar has given zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over demand for a separate bench of Allahabad High Court to be set up in Western Uttar Pradesh.

Rajya Sabha proceedings began for the day chaired by M Venkaiah Naidu.

The first part of the budget session will conclude on February 13. The Parliament will again meet on March 8 and the budget session will conclude on April 8.

Presenting the first-ever digital Union Budget, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier this month had said that India's fight against COVID-19 continues into 2021. (ANI)

