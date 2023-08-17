Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 17 (ANI): BJP MP and Member of Parliament for Hooghly in West Bengal Locket Chatterjee on Wednesday wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding an incident of violence that occurred in West Benghal's Bansberia Kolbazar on Tuesday (August 15) and requested the immediate deployment of central forces in the area to control the situation and ensure the safety of the common people.

In her letter, she further expresses her concern for the situation and seeks cooperation and support from the Home Minister.

Also Read | Jadavpur University Student Death: Dissatisfied Over First Report, UGC Serves Another Notice to JU Authorities in Swapnodeep Kundu Suicide Case.

“I would like to put forward to you that on the 15" of August 2023, Tuesday, when the entire nation was in the helm of celebration the Independence Day, in Kolbazar Bansberia, SAPTAGRAM ASSEMBLY HOOGHLY DISTRICT WEST BENGAL, which is my constituency. There is a continuous state of violence occurring. The entire scenario took to action when some anti-social of a MUSLIM community happen to PULL APART and PUT TO PIECES the INDIAN NATIONAL FLAG. After which there was a pooja organized by the South Indian Community where MUSLIM women happen to provoke and vandalize the arrangements of the pooja. There is pelting of stones, breaking of CCTV camera, Burning of Public Property. The incident has taken a havoc situation and the locals are in a state of fear,” read a letter written by the minister.

Earlier in the day West Bengal BJP Chief wrote a letter to the state governor CV Ananda Bose demanding immediate deployment of Central Police forces in the Bansebria area.

Also Read | Karnataka Horror: Class 9 Student Brutally Tortured for Refusing Sex in Tumakaru District, Five Booked Under POCSO Act.

The West Bengal Unit Chief wrote on X (formerly Twitter) "The @WBPolice & the State Govt have failed miserably to reign in the Law & Order situation in the riot-hit areas of Bansberia; Kalbajar under Mogra Police Station; Hoogly district, where the National Flag was desecrated by perpetrators belonging to one community. So, I have written a letter to the Hon'ble Governor; Dr. C.V. Ananda Bose; for urgent deployment of CAPF to control the deteriorating Law & Order situation, which is getting worse with every passing hour. The tension in Bansberia has snowballed into a major conflict with violent attacks and arsoning happening incessantly." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)