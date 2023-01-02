New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari on Monday expressed his grief at the incident in northwest Delhi's Khanjawala on New Year's night in which a 20-year-old woman riding a scooter was hit by a car and dragged for a few kilometres under the wheels until she died.

Tiwari said, "The incident that happened in Delhi is harrowing and after hearing about it my mind is disturbed. There should be a strict and meticulous investigation into this matter. Whatever happened in the incident is a matter of investigation and whoever is guilty should be given the harshest punishment. I believe whatever the deceased's mother has said should be investigated and the guilty should be punished severely."

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Asks Officials To Provide Basic Infrastructure in Jagananna Colonies.

On the other hand, countering the allegations made by the Aam Aadmi Party on the LG regarding the failure of the Central Government regarding law and order, Manoj Tiwari said, "The annoyance of the AAP party is due to something else. They are not concerned that such a painful incident has happened and that the culprits should be punished, apart from this, they are doing politics on this. I think it is not a matter of politics. Whoever is guilty should be punished severely, this is the demand of the BJP."

"LG sir is not silent on the criminal acts of AAP party's ministers and MLAs, that's why they are targeted by LG, but I believe that they should be kept on target. The AAP party, instead of trying to escape from its sins and crimes, might not get this opportunity. And I have also read the tweet of LG sir, those who have humanity in them will talk like this and go to the bottom of this incident and punish them," Tiwari added.

Also Read | Kanjhawala Hit and Run Case: Amit Shah Seeks Detailed Report From Delhi Police on Incident, Special Commissioner Shalini Singh Given Task.

Tiwari said that the people are continuously protesting outside Sultanpuri police station and there is a lot of anger among them there is nothing unusual in this, but the police should go to the extent of meticulous investigation and people should also be patient and have faith. Justice will be done and whoever is guilty will be punished severely. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)