Amaravati, January 2: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday directed Housing Department officials to ensure that basic infrastructure like drinking water, drainage system, and electricity is provided without fail in all layouts by the time the construction of houses is completed in Jagananna Colonies.

During the review meeting on the construction of Jagananna Colonies held here, he took stock of the progress and directed the officials to speak to the beneficiaries and provide electricity connections to all houses when construction reaches the final stage. Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Lays Foundation Stone for Rs 986 Crore Developmental Projects.

He also instructed the officials to form alternative lay-outs where construction of houses was held up due to court cases and other disputes. Earlier, officials informed the Chief Minister that the construction of houses has been expedited and the government has so far incurred an expenditure of Rs 6,435 crore on construction of houses in the current fiscal, excluding APTIDCO's expenditure.

They said that, as per the instructions given by him in the previous review meeting, inspection teams are periodically visiting the layouts and monitoring the progress and quality of construction by conducting four types of evaluation tests at all places.

In December alone, officials visited four lay-outs and conducted quality control tests. They further said that arrangements are being made to establish testing labs in all layouts.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister lauded officials of the Electricity Department on the state energy agencies winning three national awards in energy conservation. Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Releases Rs 590 Crore to Beneficiaries of Various Schemes Who Missed Benefits Earlier.

Andhra Pradesh has won the best state award in the Energy Infrastructure and Development while the AP TRANSCO and New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of AP (NREDC) won the best transmission utility award and best renewable energy agency award respectively in the 15th Enertia Award Summit held recently in New Delhi.

