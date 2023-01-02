New Delhi, January 2: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday directed his ministry to seek a detailed report from Delhi Police over the Kanjhawla incident in which a woman's body was dragged for several kilometres by a car after it hit her scooter. Following direction from Shah, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) wrote a letter to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora seeking a detailed report on the incident that took place on New Year's morning in the Kanjhawla area in outer Delhi.

Special Commissioner of Police Shalini Singh has been asked to submit a detailed report to the MHA after a proper inquiry. "Ministry of Home Affairs under the direction of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday sought a detailed report from Delhi Police Commissioner on the Kanjhawla incident. Special Commissioner in Delhi Police Shalini Singh has been asked to submit the detailed report to the MHA," a highly placed government source told ANI.

The direction came hours after, five men were arrested by Delhi Police in connection with the death of the 20-year-old woman. The victim's two-wheeler was hit by a car in which the accused were travelling on Sunday, police said. A video purportedly showing the woman's body without clothes and broken legs has surfaced on social media. Kanjhawala Hit and Run Video: Delhi Police Recover CCTV Footage Showing Woman Being Dragged Under Car.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has also issued a notice to the city police in connection with the incident. Police said the victim's body was sent to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital at Mangolpuri for post-mortem. They said the victim's leg got entangled in one of the wheels of the car and she was dragged for around four kilometres.

The police said that the condition of the girl after the incident was so bad, that after being dragged on, her clothes and even the back side of her body got ripped off. The body of the girl was sent to the SGM hospital, Mangolpuri, where she was declared brought dead. The body was then kept at the mortuary of the hospital.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj on Monday alleged that Delhi Police is shielding Kanjhawala case accused Manoj Mittal, who is a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Kanjhawala Hit and Run Case: AAP Workers Protest Outside Delhi LG Vinai Saxena’s Residence Over Woman's Death After Being Dragged By Car (Watch Video).

Bhardwaj also alleged that there is a possibility of rape of the victim, contrary to the claims of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Harendra Singh who said that incident was a "fatal accident".

Earlier, an eyewitness of the Kanjhawla incident narrated the horrific ordeal.

Deepak Dahiya runs a confectionery shop on Kanjhawla Road in Ladpur village. He said that the accused kept dragging the girl's body which got entangled under their vehicle for 18 to 20 kilometres and lasted for about one and a half hours. Delhi Shocker: Woman Dies After Being Hit and Dragged by Car for Several Kilometres in Sultanpuri Area, Five Arrested.

"It was 3:20 am... I was standing outside the shop when I heard a loud noise from a vehicle about 100 meters away. Earlier I thought it was a tire burst. As soon as the car moved, I saw a body being dragged. I informed the police immediately," Dahiya had told ANI.

