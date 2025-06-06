Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 6 (ANI): The BJP MP from Shimla, Suresh Kashyap, on Friday chaired the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting in Shimla and reviewed progress on several central government schemes, while launching a scathing attack on the Himachal Pradesh government for allegedly stalling development.

Kashyap said various central schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), Jal Jeevan Mission, RDSS, and PM-Krishi initiatives were driving development across sectors in the state. He urged officials to ensure the quality of implementation and the timely completion of work.

Also Read | Gonda: Cops Help Solemnise Woman's Wedding After Family's Breadwinner Shot Dead in Uttar Pradesh.

"We conducted a detailed review of development schemes with key departments like Jal Shakti, PWD, Industries and Agriculture. The aim is to give momentum to ongoing works and ensure they are completed without delays," Kashyap said after the meeting.

The MP said over 51 per cent of roads in the state have been built or approved under PMGSY and added that the Centre had approved Phase-IV of the scheme in addition to the ongoing Phase-III.

Also Read | Bengaluru Stampede Case: RCB Marketing Head, DNA Event Management Firm Staffers Sent to Judicial Custody Till June 19 After Stampede Near Chinnaswamy Stadium.

"In Shimla district alone, including Rampur, 243 roads have been sanctioned. Once complete, no village in the district will remain unconnected," he said.

Kashyap said the Centre had sanctioned Rs. 2,643 crores under PMGSY Phase-III for Himachal Pradesh, and work under Phase-IV is set to begin soon.

He also remarked that the state had received significant funding under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) to improve power infrastructure in Shimla and other districts.

"Issues like low voltage, poor connectivity, and the need for new transformers and smart meters are being addressed under RDSS. The state has received substantial allocations for this," he remarked.

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, Kashyap said pending works must be expedited to ensure drinking water reaches every household.

He called for stricter implementation of central agriculture schemes and directed that "no compromise should be made on quality".

Kashyap alleged that the Himachal Pradesh Congress government had "failed to launch any major scheme" of its own.

"It has been two and a half years, and the state government keeps repeating that it has no budget and the Centre is not helping. The truth is, all development visible on the ground is due to central funds," he said. He added, "The state government has instead closed down institutions and schemes approved by the previous BJP government."

Kashyap highlighted 11 years of the Narendra Modi-led central government, saying India had become the world's fourth-largest economy and was on track to become the third-largest by 2027.

"When we came to power in 2014, India was ranked 11th globally. Today we are at number four. This is a result of consistent and fast-paced development," he said.

He also mentioned national flagship schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, PM Awas Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, Smart Cities, new medical colleges, and railway projects. "Over 11 crore people have benefited from Ayushman Bharat, 4 crore houses have been built, and 11 crore LPG connections and toilets have been provided," the BJP MP stated.

He said over Rs. 100 crores had been sanctioned for the ESIC hospital in Sirmaur district.

Referring to Operation Sindoor and the Make in India initiative, Kashyap said India was now globally assertive and self-reliant.

"Operation Sindoor showed the world that today's India doesn't bow to extremist threats. We are marching ahead with confidence," he said, adding, "By 2047, our goal is to make India the world's number one economy. We are working at full speed towards that goal," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)