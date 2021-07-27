New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs on Tuesday boycotted the meeting of the parliamentary standing committee on information technology.

They said the meeting had been called during the monsoon session of parliament and the agenda including who will give their views before the panel became public before it was held.

The agenda of the meeting included a review of the functioning of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in the context of the draft Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The parliamentary standing committee on IT is headed by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

BJP MP Zafar Islam, a member of the committee who was part of the boycott, said the agenda of the meeting should not be made public.

"As per rules, confidentiality should be maintained. The agenda became public before the meeting. It should be fixed with the consent of committee members," Islam told ANI.

The BJP MPs are likely to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla over the matter.

Representatives of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting were also scheduled to appear before the panel. (ANI)

