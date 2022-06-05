New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) CPI MP Binoy Viswam slammed the BJP on Sunday over the alleged derogatory remarks made against Prophet Muhammad by its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

"BJP must teach its leaders to behave and talk responsibly. Most of them talk under the ideological influence of Islamophobia. Politics of hatred is their guiding principle. Now, the country is paying the price for their retrograde statements on Islam. Shame on them," the Left leader said in a tweet.

Also Read | Vice President Naidu Reiterates India Will Further Strengthen Historic Friendship with … – Latest Tweet by ANI Digital.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suspended Sharma, its national spokesperson, and expelled its Delhi media head Naveen Kumar Jindal on Sunday after their alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad, as it sought to defuse a raging row over the issue.

Sharma subsequently issued an unconditional apology for her statement.

Also Read | Assam Pre Poll Violence: BJP Office in Karbi Anglong Set on Fire Before Polls.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)